Brandin Cooks thought it would be a fun idea to fly his Cowboys teammates over Seattle in his plane, but Dallas owner Jerry Jones had other thoughts.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver is a licensed pilot and has logged hundreds of hours in the air. He revealed on social media Monday a flight with him, Micah Parsons and fellow ex-Patriot Stephon Gilmore.

Even though nothing of incident happened and Cooks is trained to fly a plane, the Cowboys understandably would be worried if something tragic occurred to their team’s star pass rusher and one of the team’s top corners. It was an idea Jones couldn’t help but think about.

“One thing I want to do is chastise Cooks for getting in that airplane with the best part of the team and flying up there with him,” Jones told reporters, per Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. “I was glad I didn’t know that was going on. I would have to tell him part-time pilots, in my mind, are not the way to go.”

Cooks admitted everyone had fun that day but didn’t take Jones’ comments personally.

“I haven’t seen him yet, but if I was him, I’d feel the same way,” Cooks said. “He’s got a lot of money invested in the guys in that plane.”

Cooks added: “That was probably the last flight of the year. I’d obviously never do anything like that during the regular season. We’ll get back to it after February.”

Perhaps the veteran wide receiver would take the Lombardi Trophy up in the plane if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl this season. Maybe then Jones would be more forgiving of that endeavor.