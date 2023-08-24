Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did not employ a serious tone Wednesday when he addressed Sam Williams’ latest arrest.

Williams was arrested Sunday when he was charged with possession of a controlled substance (not marijuana) and unlawful carrying of a weapon, per ESPN citing Fresno Police. Three days later, Jones spoke to the media about the incident and made a joke about the arrest Williams received eight months after the defensive end was selected in the second round by Dallas.

“First of all, I’m seeing that he — this sounds a little hollow — but he does and is maturing,” Jones told reporters, per a clip shared by FOX 4 News in North Texas. “He is. What was he going, 66 (mph)? Was he going 66 miles an hour? So, it’s 34 mph less this year than he was last year. Ninety-eight to 66. So, that’s improvement.”

The incident Jones referenced was a December 2022 car accident that resulted in Williams’ vehicle getting totaled. The 24-year-old was going nearly 100 mph in a 55 mph zone and weaved through traffic before the accident. Williams ultimately was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving and sustained a concussion. The other driver was not seriously injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones does not believe Williams’ latest arrest will impact his 2023 playing time. The Ole Miss product played in 15 games as a Cowboys rookie and logged 22 total tackles with four sacks.