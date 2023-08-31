Jimmy Garoppolo has seen firsthand how there is only one constant in the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback room: change.

San Francisco’s latest stunner was naming Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as its third-string quarterback behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

It prompted Lance to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, concluding his underwhelming two-year run in the Bay Area.

“Weird situation,” Garoppolo told Sports Illustrated’ Robin Lundberg when asked what he thought about the trade. “Been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco. I’ll just leave it at that.

“But I’m happy that Trey got another shot, happy he is getting to Dallas, gets another opportunity. Hopefully things work out there,” Garoppolo continued. “But it’s a weird league. Everyone has a different story of how they get to places, myself included. It’s never a straight line. There’s always going to be bumps in the road, some things you got to overcome. I think Trey is made of the right stuff. He’s a good dude. Love that guy, he’s a brother to me. So always pulling for him.”

When asked how he thinks San Francisco has handled those quarterback-related situations, Garoppolo responded: “How do you think they’ve handled them?”

He then expressed “messy” was a “nice way to put it.”

The 49ers traded up for Lance in the 2021 draft after Garoppolo helped San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. Garoppolo went 13-3 as a starting quarterback during that regular season before he went 9-6 in 15 regular-season starts in 2021 and 7-3 in 10 regular-season starts in 2022.

Garoppolo, who clearly knew his time was up in San Francisco, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.