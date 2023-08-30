As of Wednesday morning, the Patriots only have one quarterback on their roster.

New England swiftly went from four signal-callers to one over a span of 24 hours. The first to leave the position room was Trace McSorley, who was released Monday. And in a stunning turn of events, the Patriots parted ways with both sophomore Bailey Zappe and rookie Malik Cunningham shortly before the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline Tuesday.

As such, New England needs to find a backup for Mac Jones before its regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10. Perhaps it will be Julian Edelman, who teased Patriots fans after Bill Belichick and company dramatically trimmed their quarterback depth.

The official X account of Edelman’s podcast, “Games With Names,” posted “Emergency backup?” on Tuesday with a GIF of the retired wide receiver after his electrifying passing touchdown in the 2014 playoffs. Edelman eventually responded with a favorite among those in the sports world: the eyeball emoji.

👀 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 29, 2023

Neither Zappe nor Cunningham might be away from Foxboro, Mass. for long, as the Patriots reportedly want to bring both QBs back into the organization on the practice squad. And as for a signal-caller who actually has a chance to start the season as Jones’ backup (sorry, Edeman), there are a handful of veteran options out there.