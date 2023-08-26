There were multiple Red Sox and Dodgers players going against their former teams Friday night.

The headline was Mookie Betts making his Boston return for the first time in four years, and the Red Sox were unable to spoil the party as Los Angeles struck first in the series opener.

“It was wild. Obviously, we fell a little bit short,” Turner told NESN’s Tom Caron on the network’s pregame show. “But the kind of roster switches that were going on with the Dodgers on the Red Sox and the Red Sox on the Dodgers, it was kind of weird actually. It was weird. That’s probably the best way I would describe it.”

Kenley Jansen still has love for his former Dodgers teammates, and Kiké Hernández felt there was closure in his Fenway Park return after he was traded before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

“So many guys. Obviously, Kiké Hernández just getting traded over there and coming back and (Ryan) Braiser, they even have a couple of other guys over there that didn’t make the trip,” Turner said. “Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong, who were in the Mookie trade. There are just so many backstories and ties to all the players on the field. You look at the play in the eighth inning. Alex Verdugo base hit to Mookie. Mookie throws it in and catches Wong. It was just a lot of weird stuff going on.”

The irony of the situation was Verdugo and Wong were the players Boston traded for when it dealt Betts. Wong took responsibility for the base-running miscue.

The Red Sox hope to turn the page on Saturday. You can watch the Boston-Los Angeles matchup on NESN.