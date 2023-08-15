Kristaps Porzingis Raises ‘Ceiling’ For Celtics, Health Permitting

The Boston Celtics front office didn’t mess around this offseason, but instead sent a statement through one standout blockbuster trade that came out of the blue in the eyes of many.

It’s clear that something needed to change after falling miserably to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, who barely snuck into the playoffs, after getting out-coached and out-played. Well, that’s precisely what happened. The Celtics dealt longtime fan-favorite Marcus Smart in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis — a former No. 1 during his run with the New York Knicks, not too long ago.

So, is that enough to buy stock into Boston raising Banner 18 next season? While that isn’t far-fetched, recent developments lay the weight of those ambitions on one critical component of the Celtics’ upcoming redemption tour campaign.

“They needed desperately to diversify their offensive looks. Like, we’re all tired of seeing nothing but 3’s and the ability for Porzingis to work at the elbow and work inside out, he diversifies what their offense can do,” Red Sox reporter Alex Speier said, as seen on “Boston Globe Today.” “And I think that he gives them better looks to take advantage of more matchups instead of being the same team every round. So I think it’s fair to say they’ve raised their ceiling. The question is whether or not he’ll be healthy enough to maintain the floor.”

Porzingis, who was acquired in exchange for Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala plus the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, does raise eyebrows, but also concerns.

The 28-year-old intended to play in the FIBA World Cup, representing his native land in Latvia. However, after confirming a plantar fasciitis injury in his foot on Tuesday, Porzingis elected to not play. That presents an obvious (and understandable) red flag for the Celtics.

Boston is banking on Porzingis, not only to replicate his career-high 23.2 points worth of production with the Washington Wizards last season. The C’s need Porzingis to push their star-studded crew forward, and over the hump. It’s become the norm to watch the Celtics constantly show top-of-the-league flashes, just to predictably collapse when it matters most.

Being the NBA’s biggest underachiever hasn’t suited the Celtics very well. In fact, it’s what got Smart booted out of Boston after being in the midst of likely living out his career as a Celtic.

Team owner Wyc Grousbeck has already played aggressor this offseason — exactly what he’ll expect the Celtics to do come Opening Night in October.

