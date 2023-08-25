Kutter Crawford To Start For Red Sox In Big Series Opener Vs. Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox avoided a disastrous ending to their four-game series with the Houston Astros, but still have plenty of work awaiting them back home.

After Thursday’s resounding 17-1 victory in Houston, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park in a solid spot. They’re 3 1/2 games back in the American League Wild Card race, once again set to be tested by one of Major League Baseball’s best: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before the start of that three-game interleague clash, Boston needed to name its series-opening starter, which it did. Manager Alex Cora told reporters after Thursday’s win the Red Sox will pitch right-hander Kutter Crawford.

Crawford, who took the mound last almost a week ago and held the New York Yankees to one hit through six innings, has been a dark horse in Boston’s rotation this season. His sneaky reliability tends to go unnoticed, but it’s there.

Having pitched a career-high 16 starts and accumulated 24 total appearances in 2023, Crawford’s recorded a 3.66 ERA. Most importantly, the 27-year-old has helped stabilize the rotation, especially in a critical time when Cora needed to resort to pitching relievers as openers on a weekly basis.

Crawford has recorded a 2.55 ERA through his last five starts, holding opponents to three or fewer runs in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

Once again, with Boston’s playoff hopes on the line, Crawford and the Red Sox are challenged, going up against a Dodgers lineup that’s MLB’s second-biggest power threat — hitting 195 home runs in 126 games.

With Mookie Betts — making his Fenway Park return — Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy rolling into town, the Red Sox will need yet another sharp outing from Crawford to keep their momentum in play amid a critical stretch.

