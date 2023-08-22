We’ve all been there.

You’re in the car listening to a Boston-area sports talk show. The host is making sweeping statements about one of the many sports discussed on air, digging their heels into an opinion that would lead one to believe they’re an expert. That, inevitably, prompts the question, “Has this person ever even played the sport they’re talking about?”

In a rare moment of relatability from an NFL player, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was left wondering the same thing Monday.

Jones didn’t ask the question to take a dig like some might have hoped, instead inquiring about WEEI host Adam Jones’ football experience when asked about the Patriots’ system.

Adam Jones asked about the 24-year-old’s role in New England’s offense, wondering whether he feels he has more control under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in 2023 than he did under offensive play caller Matt Patricia in 2022.

“I’m not sure — Have you, like, played football?” Mac Jones said, per WEEI. “That’s a good analysis of it.

“You can see that, right? That’s something that’s cool about the system that has been here for so long. It’s about the quarterback and getting us into the right play. It’s also about everyone else, because everyone has to be on the same page. It takes 11 guys and we’re trying to grow that part of it, and kind of get back to doing really well at having multiple plays run at one time and things like that. It’s all part of the journey, and we’ll just continue to expand on that so we can have the most success possible.”

It was a funny moment, which don’t always come out of required interviews with athletes. It even provided Patriots fans with a glimpse into what their offense’s goal is entering a pivotal season for the quarterback.