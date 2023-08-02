Demario Douglas might soon become a household name in New England, but that’s not the case yet.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, however, explained that’s not how it is in Jacksonville, Fla.

While speaking with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Scott Pioli after practice Wednesday, Jones noted how he shares a hometown with Douglas. Jones first mentioned that tidbit back in the spring and also said Douglas is well-known back in the area where they grew up.

“But yeah, ‘Pop’ is his nickname. But he’s actually from my hometown. He’s a very well-known player down there, everyone loves Pop. He’s doing a great job,” Jones said during the network’s “Training Camp Live.”

Jones said he and Douglas never played together, though. Douglas attended Pedro Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Fla., and Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla., according to Pro Football Reference. Jones attended The Bolles School in Jacksonville.

Douglas played four seasons at Liberty University after high school and was drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots this spring.

“… I mean, he went to school within five minutes of my house,” Jones said. “We never played him. But he was like a legend down there.”

Jones added: “He’s always been small but he’s always had a big heart. He’s just got to keep it up.”

Douglas has seen daily reps with Jones and the offensive regulars in training camp. The 22-year-old has impressed teammates with his physicality despite his 5-foot-8, 170-pound stature and head coach Bill Belichick previously called him a “smart kid” who’s learning quickly.

It seems Douglas is doing everything he can to earn a roster spot, which certainly would help in his New England notoriety.