FOXBORO, Mass. — Call, text, voice memo. What’s the best method for contacting someone?

The answer — if you’re a grownup — is call. Arguments for the other two fall apart in seconds.

Unfortunately, Julian Edelman uses the worst of the three options.

The legendary Patriots receiver was in attendance for Thursday’s training camp practice in New England. Edelman chatted with seemingly everyone, from rookie kicker Chad Ryland to head coach Bill Belichick to quarterback Mac Jones.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking of Jones, he was asked after practice to offer insight into his communications with Edelman.

“Jules has been awesome,” Jones said before revealing a sad fact about one of the greatest players in franchise history.

“I always text him. He, like, sends voice memos — which is kind of interesting.”

Hey, to each their own.

Story continues below advertisement

Here's Julian Edelman chatting with Joe Judge early in practice https://t.co/yrXFAag6g0 pic.twitter.com/6hiaGBohTn — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 3, 2023

Jones then went into a bit more detail on his relationship with Edelman, who retired after the 2020 campaign.

“He does a great job of communicating with me,” Jones said. “He loves the Patriots, and he’s just an all-time Patriot. We see him on the film all the time. And any questions I have for him, he always answers.

“I don’t know him that well, but every time I’ve talked to him, he’s just been awesome. So, it’s been a great resource for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Edelman held a surprise media availability after practice and was asked for updated thoughts on Jones, whom he criticized at times last season.

“I’ve seen a lot of good things,” he said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth. “What people don’t realize is that this time of training camp, it’s not always drawn up to look like it should. They’re testing guys. … You’re going into controlled chaos.”