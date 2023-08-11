FOXBORO, Mass. — Athleticism and confidence: Two things Malik Cunningham has in spades.

The undrafted Patriots rookie brought some much-needed life to Thursday night’s slog of a preseason opener, orchestrating a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive at the end of the fourth quarter. Cunningham capped off the drive with a highlight-reel nine-yard touchdown run, finishing his only drive with 19 passing yards and 34 rushing yards. New England eventually suffered a 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans, but Cunningham’s brief performance offered a bright spot.

For the uninitiated, Cunningham was a dual-threat quarterback at Louisville but has focused on wide receiver since joining the Patriots in the spring. However, the 24-year saw quarterback reps during this week’s practices, an obvious prelude to his cameo Thursday night.

What Cunningham is doing isn’t easy at any level, let alone in the NFL. But don’t tell that to him.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nah,” Cunningham said when asked whether playing two positions is difficult. “I feel like I’m a very clever, smart kid.”

Cunningham also credited everyone who’s helped him with the entertaining juggling act.

“The coaches, they’ve been doing a good job with me of explaining and breaking it down and helping me learn,” He said after Thursday’s game. “The quarterbacks, the receivers — all those guys have been nothing but help to me. So, I appreciate them.”

Ultimately, it’s tough to envision Cunningham earning a spot on New England’s 53-man roster as either a quarterback or a receiver. More likely than not, he’ll be cut later this month, at which point the Patriots could bring him back on their practice squad if he clears waivers.

Story continues below advertisement

Regardless, Cunningham’s clear talent makes him an intriguing developmental project.