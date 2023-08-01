The Mariners were active leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline and pulled off another move Tuesday by acquiring a former Boston Red Sox reliever from an American League East rival.

Seattle obtained Eduard Bazardo, who appeared in 14 games with the Red Sox over the last two seasons, from the Orioles while sending minor league pitcher Logan Rinehart to Baltimore. Baltimore originally designated Bazardo for assignment Sunday before pulling off the trade with Seattle. The Mariners announced Bazardo will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

Bazardo signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2014 and spent the majority of his tenure with the franchise in the minor leagues. He broke through to the majors in 2021, but had his greatest impact with the Red Sox last season. In 12 games last year, the right-hander went 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.

Bazardo signed with the Orioles this offseason but appeared in only three games for Baltimore, allowing six hits and four runs in 2 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old primarily pitched for Triple-A Norfolk, where he went 4-1 this season with two saves and a 3.05 ERA.

Story continues below advertisement

Bazardo will be back in the minors again for Seattle, at least for the time being. But with the Mariners choosing to be sellers at the deadline, he could get another shot in the big leagues. But he most likely will miss the opportunity to pitch against his former club while they are in Seattle finishing up a three-game series Tuesday and Wednesday.