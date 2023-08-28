Matthew Judon Takes Shot At Ariana Grande With Eye-Popping Post

Matthew Judon has come under fire due to a social media post in which he took an unprovoked shot at star musician Ariana Grande.

The New England Patriots pass-rusher responded to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which noted Grande paid tribute to Mac Miller on her debut album, “Yours Truly.” The album is back in the news as music fans celebrate it’s 10-year anniversary this month.

In response to post from Daily Loud, Judon wrote: “Absolutely no one cares. Don’t be sad now just because he’s dead it’s your fault”

Absolutely no one cares. Don’t be sad now just because he’s dead it’s your fault https://t.co/6uiNq6QkqS — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) August 28, 2023

Miller, who was a well-known musician and ex-boyfriend of Grande, died in September 2018.

Judon’s post had more than 732,000 views less than four hours later. Many of those to respond took issue with Judon’s comments and called them “unnecessary” while others seem to believe Judon was hacked or unknowingly posting on his account.

Teen Vogue reported the way Grande honored Miller was by adding a string orchestra in the background of his final verse on the live version of the song “The Way.”