The Boston Red Sox drive further into August with plenty of work to do in a playoff push.

The club sits five games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, the team that just swept Boston at Fenway Park over the weekend, for the final American League wild card spot.

The Red Sox are far from out of the race with pitching reinforcements on the way and a lineup that can put up runs in a hurry.

On Tuesday’s “Worried or Whatever” segment on MLB Central, MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa expressed his belief that the Red Sox still have more than a shot at making a run.

“I’ve got to let it play out,” DeRosa said. “I’ve got a lot of love for my man at the top in Alex Cora. I want to see Trevor Story back.”

Story’s return pairs into an offense with the young emergence of Jarren Duran and Triston Casas. The 17-year-veteran did note that the return of starting pitching depth headlined by Chris Sale and the roles to be determined for Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck could make the biggest impact.

“You can’t keep running out these bullpen games,” DeRosa added. “That’s not going to get it done.”

Boston did begin a 10-game stretch against teams under .500 with a 6-2 walk-off victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night and look to build momentum back in the wild card race.

“I’m telling you, five games is doable,” DeRosa said. “I’m not giving up on the Red Sox yet. They should have done something at the deadline, though.”