Eduardo Rodriguez might not be long for Detroit.

Pitching typically is the most wanted commodity leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline every year, and Rodriguez is one of the best starters who might be available. The middling Tigers would be wise to capitalize on the left-hander’s high trade value, especially since Rodriguez can opt out of his contract at season’s end.

Roughly seven hours before Tuesday’s deadline, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman revealed the Dodgers are “in hot pursuit” of Rodriguez, who currently carries a 2.95 ERA. Justin Verlander reportedly is another “top target” for Los Angeles, but he has a full no-trade clause in his contract and apparently prefers a return to Houston if made available by the New York Mets.

The Dodgers already bolstered their pitching staff by acquiring Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn from the Chicago White Sox, and the addition of Rodriguez only would strengthen the club’s World Series aspirations. The 30-year-old boasts 22 2/3 innings of postseason experience, 5 2/3 of which were logged at Dodger Stadium in the 2018 Fall Classic.

Risk does come with trading for Rodriguez, though. The veteran southpaw probably won’t opt out of his contract if he crumbles along the final months of the season, which would leave the team that acquires him on the hook for $49 million across the next three years.