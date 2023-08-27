Former Red Sox and current Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has hit plenty of home runs over the Green Monster wall through his career, but his most recent one looked a bit different.

In just his third game back at Fenway Park since being traded away from the Red Sox to the Dodgers in 2020, Mookie slammed a ball 364 feet into left field to give Los Angeles a 4-0 lead over the Red Sox in the top of the sixth inning.

This was Mookie’s seventh hit, fourth run, and third RBI of the series, showing he still feels very comfortable hitting at Fenway Park.

