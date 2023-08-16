Justin Turner didn’t reach base in Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Nationals game, but he almost certainly should have.

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning at Nationals Park, Turner faced a 3-2 count when he watched a Robert Garcia slider land several inches off the plate. Turner, as almost any other batter would, dropped his bat and started to unfasten his shin guard under the impression he earned a walk.

But the veteran infielder ended up strolling to the Boston dugout, not first base. Home-plate umpire Bruce Dreckman ruled strike three, which forced a stunned Turner to put his hands on his head.

Even Nationals color commentator Kevin Frandsen couldn’t believe the call.

“Oh my goodness,” Frandsen said, as seen on MASN. “That is awful.”

Turner, to his credit, managed to keep his composure even though the Red Sox were clinging to a one-run lead. And the unwarranted strikeout call ended up not biting Boston, as the visitors held onto their 5-4 advantage to take the first of three games in the nation’s capital.

The Red Sox will try to push their win streak to three Wednesday when the sides meet for the middle game of the interleague set. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.