It’s full steam ahead for the Keion White hype train.

The Patriots rookie was the best player on the field last Thursday in New England’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. White, a second-round pick out of Georgia Tech, finished with three quarterback pressures, three tackles and three run stuffs, according to Pro Football Focus. The hyper-athletic defensive lineman also finished with PFF’s highest grade for any Patriots player.

It was an eye-opening performance for White. And Brian Baldinger, an NFL offensive lineman-turned-viral film analyst, took notice.

Watch his enthusiastic breakdown of White’s highlights in the video below:

Story continues below advertisement

.@Patriots @good_vib3z Keion White played everywhere showing good versatility but at its core..he played with sound fundamentals #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/WHKauiTFgv — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 11, 2023

Of course, it was just one game — and a preseason one at that. Plus, White was going up against the Texans, who have one of the worst rosters in the NFL.

Nevertheless, don’t be surprised if he winds up being one of the more impressive rookie defenders in the NFL this season.