Could you imagine playing in a full-length NFL game, having the lights cut out and cause a 15-minute delay, then going back to the locker room only to find out you can’t take a shower?

No?

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets sure can, as that was the situation both teams were placed in Thursday night as the Hall of Fame game slowly dissolved into a very uncomfortable situation for both sides.

Lights out at the Hall of Fame game

The lighting issue wasn’t all that big of a deal. An electrical issue caused some of the lights to cut off between the third and fourth quarter, delaying the start of the final period by about 15 minutes. The shower thing? That must have stunk for the players (*ba-dum tss*).

The Browns and Jets both confirmed that the showers were not working, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, with some Cleveland players reportedly washing up in the cold tubs.

Gross.

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton even removed himself from the game as he felt the turf wasn’t safe to play on. None of this is surprising considering the Hall of Fame game is played at Tom Benson Stadium, which operates as a high school field 11 months out of the year. The 2016 Hall of Fame game was canceled over concerns about an unplayable turf.

Things weren’t bad for everyone, however, as Brown quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed out in his first NFL game action. The rookie completed 8-of-11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, leading the Browns on a 93-yard touchdown drive where he sprung former UCLA teammate Demetric Felton for a touchdown as the lead blocker.