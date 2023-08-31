The New England Patriots made the most of a late-round draft pick who has a chance to impress in 2023.

Demario Douglas has made an impact throughout the summer after being drafted in the sixth round in the 2023 NFL Draft. His stock is on the rise in Foxboro and around the league.

While naming 10 potential breakout players entering the season, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager had Douglas on his list at No. 5.

“I don’t usually go with rookies, but I had to go with ‘Pop’ Douglas,” Schrager said on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Football. “These are the moves he’s been putting on all camp.”

Since 2018, @PSchrags has revealed his Top 10 Breakout Players of the Year in the last week of August.



A @Patriots rookie is on the list.



"He's had an awesome camp and a legit role in this offense. 'Pop' Douglas is going to be a name we're talking about this season." pic.twitter.com/GU2Qox4xHu — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 30, 2023

Even among veterans such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, the former Liberty pass-catcher stands out in the Patriots receiver room due to his potential.

“What about that wide receivers room?” Schrager noted. “Where does he fit in? Just keep an eye on him.”

Douglas had limited touches during game action with the Patriots in the preseason, which Schrager believes could be to surprise other teams as a consistent part of the offense as the season begins.

“If you’re watching the Patriots, this guy, ‘Pop’ Douglas, is apart of the offensive game plan,” Schrager added. “They’ve been keeping him quiet a little bit. He’s been having great practices.”

While only a few national media voices have taken notice of Douglas’ performance this summer, the Patriots may have a surprise breakout player on offense.