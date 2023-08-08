Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily training camp previews: Next up: the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints look a lot different than they have in recent seasons, but thanks to a few variables they’re favored to take home the NFC South crown in 2023.

Why? Let’s take a look.

The obvious answer to that question is that New Orleans has the fine distinction of being the only team in its division with a competent quarterback. That’s not to say Bryce Young won’t be good or that Baker Mayfield isn’t capable of having a solid season, but let’s be serious for a moment. Derek Carr is a player who, at his peak, can be a viable MVP candidate. Chris Olave is a great young wide receiver. Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara are both looking to bounce back to form. The defense should take a step into the top 10 this season should health not get in their way.

If everything goes right, that could be an easy NFC South winner, and a team capable of making noise in the postseason. Things don’t always go right, though, which is why bettors have been left with rough numbers for the Saints.

2022 in review

7-10, third in NFC South

7-10 against the spread

6-11 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Derek Carr

RB Jamaal Williams

DT Bryan Bresee (draft)

RB Kendre Miller (draft)

Key offseason losses

WR Marquez Callaway

DE Marcus Davenport

DT David Onyemata

LB Kaden Elliss

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +4000

Conference: +1700

Division: +130

Win total: over/under 9.5 (Over +114)

To make playoffs: Yes -188| No +126

2023 award contenders

MVP: Derek Carr +3500

Offensive POY: Chris Olave +5000

COY: Dennis Allen +2000

2023 outlook

The NFC South is the worst division in football. It finished with the worst winning percentage in 2022 and it should have an easy time defending that crown now that Tom Brady has departed for bigger and better things.

If it took eight wins to win the division last season, it might only take seven this year. In New Orleans, that’s cause for celebration. The Saints have the second easiest strength of schedule in 2023, blessed with matchups against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and a juicy six-game slate against their own division.

What happens beyond winning the division is another story.