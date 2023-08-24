The Miami Dolphins continue to show interest in the running back market, and apparently that isn’t just regarding free agents.

Miami made an “exploratory call” to the Las Vegas Raiders centered around Josh Jacobs, as first reported Thursday morning by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Wolfe reported the conversation didn’t get very far and said Las Vegas has told teams it does not plan to trade the 2022 rushing champion.

Wolfe also shared how the Dolphins have “some interest” in adding an elite running back via trade, but only up to a certain price.

Jacobs has not reported to the Raiders due to displeasure about his contract. Las Vegas placed its franchise tag on Jacobs this offseason, and the 25-year-old is slated to enter the final year of his contract with no long-term commitment.

The Dolphins also are thought to be a potential suitor for star running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor on Monday reportedly was given permission to seek a trade after a public dispute with the Colts, and specifically Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay. Miami is the betting favorite to land Taylor.