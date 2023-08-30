The Patriots reportedly hope to start the 2023 NFL regular season with Bailey Zappe on their practice squad.

Unfortunately for New England, it might not have the opportunity to pull off that move.

The Patriots on Tuesday afternoon shockingly released Zappe, who showed some promise in limited game action last season. The sophomore seemingly never threatened Mac Jones’ QB1 status at any point in the spring or summer, but most assumed Zappe would enter the new campaign as the backup in Foxboro, Mass.

Now, the 24-year-old heads to waivers where an interested team can put in a claim for the 2022 fourth-rounder. And according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Zappe landing a job outside of New England is a distinct possibility.

“Bailey Zappe certainly had more than his share of moments last year. I was there when the whole crowd was chanting his name — seemed like he was a darling,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Instead, the Patriots released Bailey Zappe. He now heads to waivers, and it does sound like he has a real chance to get claimed. I know there’s going to be some interest in a really smart quarterback with plenty of game experience.”

Zappe wasn’t the only quarterback with whom the Patriots cut ties before the roster cutdown deadline. Malik Cunningham now is subject to waivers as well, and like Zappe, the Patriots reportedly hope to bring the rookie back and place him on the practice squad.

As for New England’s 53-man roster, Bill Belichick and company now will survey the open market to find a new backup for Jones.