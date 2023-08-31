The Boston Bruins went through nearly a complete overhaul of their roster following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

With the retirements of centermen Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, Boston trading former MVP Taylor Hall and departures from free agents Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov and Connor Clifton among others, the Bruins are considered by many hockey experts to take a step back as they enter their centennial season in October.

Despite losing all that talent, one hockey expert isn’t ready to count the Bruins out and predict their demise.

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek recently told co-host Elliotte Friedman on the “32 Thoughts: The Podcast” that he isn’t willing to write off Boston, just yet.

“Look, you’re not gonna come back as the same team. You lose Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, you’re not coming back to being close to the same you were,” Marek told Friedman. “I’m just not prepared to write off the Boston Bruins like some people are, and say this is awful, if a team like Detroit, Buffalo or Ottawa are jumping up, that’s the team (that falls). They always (figure it out).”

The Bruins still have a core of Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

“I know it’s tough. Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha are your one-two centers,” Marek said. “And you wonder what happens to other players who played with, most specifically Bergeron, what happens to their production now that (Bergeron and Krejci) are gone. But there’s still so much talent there. That blue line, those goalies, David Pastrnak. There’s still a ton of talent.”

Along with the core, the Bruins have plenty of hungry prospects who will be fighting in training camp for a spot on the roster. The battle begins with the first day of camp on Sept. 20.