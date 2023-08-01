Nick Pivetta Made Unique Choice After Chirp From Justin Turner

After a little push from a Red Sox teammate, Nick Pivetta chose to stick to his recent routine Monday night.

Boston’s series opener in Seattle marked Pivetta’s first start since May 16. After Alex Cora removed the veteran right-hander from the starting rotation, Pivetta established himself as an effective arm out of the bullpen for the Red Sox. Following the role change, the 30-year-old logged six appearances in which he allowed one run or fewer across two-plus innings.

So when Pivetta was called on to start at T-Mobile Park, one of Boston’s veteran leaders wanted the seventh-year pro to stick with what’s been working.

“Nick is an absolute stud,” Jarren Duran told reporters after Monday’s game, per MLB.com. “(Justin Turner) was chirping at him to come out of the ‘pen and not come out of the dugout. It was awesome to see him come from the bullpen to the mound.”

Pivetta turned in a quality start for the Red Sox, allowing three earns on five hits with 10 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings. Unfortunately for the fiery righty, Boston’s bats went quiet in its 6-2 loss to the Mariners, which pushed the club’s losing streak to three.

The Red Sox will try to halt the skid Tuesday night. NESN’s full coverage of the middle game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.