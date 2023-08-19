The Boston Red Sox are finally starting to get back to full strength on the pitching staff.

So, what’s the plan with Kutter Crawford?

Crawford was thrust into a starting role back at the start of June, with injuries to Garrett Whitlock, Chris Sale and Tanner Houck essentially forcing Boston’s hand. In the near three months he’s been a full-time member of the starting rotation, Crawford has produced a 3.94 ERA and been an ever-reliable member of the staff.

In short, he’s been everything they could have asked for.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s been good, man,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “If you look at the numbers, we talk about after the All-Star break, but when you break it down — he was good in San Francisco, he was good in Chicago. He’s one of our best pitchers. We feel comfortable going out there with him today. The fact is that we have to protect him, most of the time it’s five (innings). We understand that, and he gives his best for five and we move on.”

That doesn’t necessarily answer our question, however. What will the Red Sox do with Crawford now that Sale and Houck will enter the rotation with Brayan Bello, James Paxton, Nick Pivetta and the 27-year-old?

It seems like they’ll keep him there.

It’s not entirely common for teams to roll with a six-man rotation, but teams usually don’t have six capable starters. Bello and Paxton have been great, Pivetta has turned things around in his return to the starting staff and Sale has been tremendous when healthy. The only question is Houck, who will make his first start in two months this week.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Red Sox feel they can keep both Crawford and Houck in the rotation throughout September, they’ll set themselves up nicely for a run at the postseason.