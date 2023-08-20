Saturday night’s Patriots-Packers preseason game prematurely ended in frightening fashion.

Green Bay and New England decided to call off the remainder of their exhibition in Lambeau Field after Isaiah Bolden’s scary injury. The rookie cornerback needed to be carted off the field and transported to a local hospital after accidentally running into teammate Calvin Munson. Bolden was motionless on the ground when he was first tended to by the Patriots medical staff.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, much like everyone else on the field Saturday night, knew it was the right decision to call the game after Bolden went down.

“Obviously, a very scary ending to the game right there,” LaFleur told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “Thoughts and prayers to Isaiah Bolden and his family. It’s a scary situation, one that you never want to see in our game. I thought it was in the best interest of both teams — Coach (Bill) Belichick and I talked on the field — to take the action that we took.

“There’s a lot of good work that we’ve had over the last couple of days, but it’s hard to think about much of that. Just hope that that young man is going to be OK.”

The Patriots issued a promising update on Bolden on Sunday morning, revealing the 23-year-old was released from the hospital and will travel home with the team. New England also canceled its joint practices in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans scheduled for this week.