FOXBORO, Mass. — We still don’t know the exact reason why Calvin Anderson spent all of training camp on the non-football illness list. But it sounds like it was a big deal.

The Patriots tackle was removed from the NFI list on Tuesday and practiced for the first time since mandatory minicamp in the spring. Anderson signed with New England during the offseason and, if healthy, could be the top depth option at offensive tackle — if not the starter on the right side.

That Anderson was spotted in street clothes at some camp practices indicated he could return. If nothing else, he seemed to be alright. However, as the absences stacked up, it also became obvious his illness wasn’t minor.

The 27-year-old spoke to reporters inside the Patriots locker room after Tuesday’s practice. And though he wasn’t quite ready to detail what he went through, Anderson made it clear his return wasn’t guaranteed.

Here’s a full transcript from his session with Patriots reporters:

Question: Some of that social media stuff you had, seemed like you were close to death. How bad was it?

Anderson: “So, we agreed we’re not gonna talk in-depth about what actually happened just yet because I obviously wanna get back on the field and keep the main thing the main thing. But we will have a chat about it when the time comes. But it was serious, and I’m just grateful to be back. I’m blessed. I think you realize in moments like that how many things you take for granted. Just small things. So, I’m just so grateful to be back on the field, be around the guys again. It’s truly a blessing to be back.”

Question: Were you worried you wouldn’t be able to play again?

Anderson: “I was very worried at the time. But I got a really supportive family. I got my wife there, who I’m so thankful for. I have a lot of people that were keeping their hand on me. So, I think there was maybe reason to worry, but I had enough support and love around me that I was able to push through it and mentally be focused on making sure I come back. And here we are.”

Question: How do you feel physically after spending so much time away?

Anderson: “One thing about here is that you’ve got (strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera) and all these guys – -they make sure you’re in shape. So, whatever you can do, at whatever stage you’re at, they’re gonna make sure you’re doing the maximum to make sure condition’s up. So, very happy and thankful for those guys. ‘Cause in those moments, obviously not being on the field, this is what we love to do. We play football. And been playing football since I was eight years old. So, not being on the field was a struggle mentally. And having those guys who understand what it takes to make sure your body’s in condition is helpful because then you can put everything you have into that.”

Question: What did it feel like to be back out there today with the guys?

Anderson: “I can’t even explain it. I mean, it’s gonna sound crazy to y’all because I know you guys have been out there all this time. But it was really, really nice to be back. Really nice to be back.”

Question: Did you miss stuff behind the scenes in addition to work on the field?

Anderson: “I stayed mentally plugged in. You have to. Because, again, this sport, at this level, requires so much more than just your physical prowess. So, you gotta stay in if you’re gonna be a part of making the team better. And so, I was able to stay in mentally, and luckily I have great coaches — (Adrian Klemm), Billy Yates — guys who can help make sure you’re on the tip of the mental stuff. Whatever you can do, you do at the maximum. I had to learn that the hard way, obviously, with this situation.”

Question: Do you think, given the stuff you missed, it’s gonna take a while before you’re ready?

Anderson: “Out of respect for all the coaches and stuff, I’m not at liberty to say any timelines or anything. But I will say that we have a great coaching staff. They’ve helped me stay in it as much as you possibly can. Now that I’m back on the field, I’m just focusing on getting back in the rhythm, getting back in the groove. And I have a really good feeling about that.”

Question: Do you feel like you have a fresher perspective? You seem to be in a great mood.

Anderson: “I do. I’m telling you, like, a lot of people go through a lot of things in life. And I really believe that my perspective has been refreshed. I think I’m much more grateful for the small things you go through every day. … I’m so much more grateful for all of that. I’m blessed in a way that I was able to go through this and make it out on the other end, because the story and the testimony I have to tell now will be so much more impactful.”