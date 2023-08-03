FOXBORO, Mass. — During the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Christian Gonzalez was asked about the possibility of playing for the Patriots.

“That’s a legend right there,” he said of Bill Belichick. “I’d love to play for him.”

Gonzalez, New England’s first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, now is playing for Belichick. And he, like all rookies making the jump to Foxboro, surely had preconceived notions about working with one of the most inscrutable coaches in professional sports history.

So, what’s it been like?

“It’s a lot of fun,” the 21-year-old cornerback said after Thursday’s training camp practice. “It’s a lot of fun to be coached by one of the best. There’s not more to that than just coming in and being able to learn from the best. So, I’m excited.”

New England receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster recently said Belichick is funnier than expected. Gonzalez agrees.

“He jokes around,” Gonzalez said. “We have fun, we laugh.”

Mike Pellegrino currently serves as the Patriots’ cornerbacks coach. But Gonzalez also has received plenty of tips from Belichick, whose presence is felt nearly everywhere at One Patriot Place.

“He’s always kinda in the corner room,” Gonzalez said. “He comes into a lot of rooms and just tells us things from his perspective. So, yeah, he’s helped us a good amount. It’s great to learn from him.”

Gonzalez added: “It’s definitely a blessing to be able to be coached by him. Every day I’m able to soak it all in and be excited.”

The Oregon product is off to a strong start in his first training camp. He’s been tested by physical receivers like DeVante Parker, but Gonzalez also has demonstrated why many believe he can be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

And he’s eager to soak up knowledge from Belichick, which is half the battle in New England.