Patriots Claim Receiver Off Waivers After Wideout’s Retirement

The Patriots swapped out one wide receiver for another ahead of their seventh practice of training camp.

New England on Tuesday claimed rookie wideout Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears. He’ll fill the roster spot previously occupied by Jalen Hurd, who announced his retirement Tuesday after suffering an injury in Monday’s practice.

Pitts, 24, is the third undrafted free agent to join the Patriots’ receiving corps this offseason, following converted quarterback Malik Cunningham and Rhode Island alum Ed Lee. Pitts competed against Lee in the Colonial Athletic Association last season, catching 57 passes for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns for Delaware.

Lee was a second-team All-CAA receiver in his final year at URI. Pitts made the third team.

At 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, Pitts isn’t as large as the 6-5, 230-pound Hurd, but he gives the Patriots yet another bigger-bodied option at the position. The current top four receivers on their depth chart (JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton) all are listed at 6-foot-1 or taller, as are roster hopefuls Cunningham, Tre Nixon and Raleigh Webb.

Sixth-round rookie slot receiver Demario Douglas, one of the early stars of training camp, is a notable exception at 5-8, 192 pounds.

Pitts ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash with a 39-inch vertical jump, 127-inch broad jump, 4.28-second short shuttle and 6.91-second three-cone drill at his pre-draft pro day, per NFLDraftScout.com. He should make his Patriots practice debut Wednesday morning.