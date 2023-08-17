Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai opened his post-practice media scrum Thursday with an impassioned call for help for those affected by wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Tavai, who played at the University of Hawaii and still has close ties to the islands, encouraged Patriots fans to donate directly to families in need. He shared on social media a link to a document titled: “Help Maui Rise: Directly Aid ‘Ohana Displaced by Fires,” including information on how to individually assist each family.

“I know you guys want to talk about football right now, and I’m going to answer those questions,” Tavai, wearing a Hawaii Rainbow Warriors T-shirt, told reporters in Green Bay. “But right now, I just want to take the time to allow people out there, to remind them that things are going bad out there in Hawaii. I’m not sure if people are watching the news, but there was a big fire. I know plenty of people that were affected by those fires — people who lost homes, people who lost family members, friends — and I know a lot of people have been asking our media, myself included, on how they can help and support. I can finally be able to present that.

“One way that people out there, especially our fans, can help is by donating to families that are in need directly. On my Instagram, on my social media, I have a link on my bio that literally shows all the families that are going through this struggle. I know a lot of my teammates and myself have done our best to donate as much as we could, and I just ask that anybody in the world right now who’s watching, out of the kindness of their hearts, to give.”

Jahlani Tavai began his media availability today with a statement on the Maui wildfires and how people can help impacted families pic.twitter.com/ho1Syw6NMO — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 17, 2023

Tavai said those looking to support also can donate to the Kāko’o Maui Fund, the Maui Strong Fund and the Nā Wahine Toa Foundation.

“There’s other ways you can help, as well, with small Hawaiian businesses,” he added.

Tavai, who’s been with the Patriots since 2021 and signed a two-year contract extension last November, said several of his teammates have donated clothing for him to send to people who lost their homes and belongings in the fires.

“I’m hoping we can help whoever’s in need,” the 26-year-old said. “There’s going to be a lot of Patriots gear out there in Hawaii, hopefully, soon. I hope that we just can spread more love out there.”

The fire that struck the coastal Maui town of Lahaina last week was the deadliest in the United States in more than 100 years. As of Thursday afternoon, 111 people were confirmed dead, according to Hawaii authorities, and that number was expected to rise. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN on Wednesday that “probably over 1,000” people in the affected area still were missing.

“The Hawaiian community out there is struggling right now, especially with their families gone and their land gone,” said Tavai, whose younger brother and Patriots teammate, Justus, also played at Hawaii. “Myself, since I was out there, my lady; my dad’s from there. We’re doing our best to just try to put a smile on our face for the next days. … I’m just grateful that you guys are giving me the time to spread this news out there.”