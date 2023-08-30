You don’t often see a professional athlete react to a release the way Carl Davis did this week, at least not publicly.

Davis, a solid backup on the Patriots’ defensive line for the last three seasons, was let go Saturday when New England began its final roster cuts. The 31-year-old initially confirmed his departure with a humorous post on Instagram, joking that he now needed to “take (his) janky ass to the unemployment line.”

Three days later, Davis posted another, more serious message on social media. The gist: Don’t feel sorry for him that he’s now out of a job. This was his own fault.

“Look I don’t need no sympathy because I got released,” Davis wrote. “This is business. And I ain’t do enough to keep myself in the door. I hold myself accountable. I got caught slipping. I wasn’t playing dominant enough as I know I can. Don’t message me with the ‘I’m sorry Carl, they made a mistake.’ No tf they didn’t. If a mf say ‘Carl, I need you to run through a brick wall to be on this team,’ (well) guess what. Run through the wall!”

Story continues below advertisement

Again, you rarely see that type of unvarnished honesty in the cliché-filled world of pro sports. And Davis went on to stress that his message applies outside of football, as well.

“So again keep your sympathy,” he wrote. “Instead of that let’s all be real enough and that (goes) for anybody that lose they job or whatever. Tell that person ‘it’s time (to) go harder’ instead of saying I’m sorry or making an excuse for them. That’s part of why our society (is) so soft. Keep it 100.

“For those of y’all that know me know how resilient I am. So I’m back to the grind to make sure I never get caught slacking. Keep your pacifier for the kids. The marathon continues.”

Carl Davis talks about his recent release on Instagram. Interesting stuff. You don’t usually see a athlete open up like that. pic.twitter.com/dRlS6VkyQt — Ben Belford-Peltzman (@thepatriotsbeat) August 29, 2023

The Patriots kept a total of seven D-linemen on their initial 53-man roster, which they finalized Tuesday: Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Keion White, Daniel Ekuale and Sam Roberts. Davis is free to sign with any team.