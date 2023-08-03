Patriots Defender Taking On More Leadership With Devin McCourty Retired

Entering his third season with the Patriots, safety Kyle Dugger isn’t a rookie anymore, but he is entering the final year of his initial contract and is expected to be a big part of New England’s defense now that Devin McCourty has retired.

Dugger talked about what he’s learned from his first year to now on WEEI’s “Gresh and Fauria.”

“I didn’t know a damn thing coming in,” Dugger told the show. “I knew that, so I was very open. Now, I’m kind of looking to really build and be consistent, and that’s the main thing; moving forward and being consistent.”

Dugger said along with growing and not making the same mistakes, he wants to help and bring along the younger players who may not see things on the field as he does. And while the 27-year-old understands not every play is going to go the way he wants it to, he has to remember to stay positive in the moment.

“When you have a bad day, you know, not shutting down but opening up to the rest of the group,” he said on the sidelines during training camp. “And still helping the younger guys come along. Still trying to be a good leader, communicating even if things aren’t going your way.”

The product of Lenoir-Rhyne did say that regardless of him coming from a smaller school, he doesn’t have a soft spot for rookie Marte Mapu and isn’t planning on giving him any special treatment on or off the field.

“Nah, that’s not gonna do him any good,” Dugger said.

McCourty and Adrian Phillips were the two players that stood out to Dugger during his rookie season as the players that took him under their wings so to speak.

“They kind of just showed me moderately at first,” he explained. “They didn’t try to force it on me but whenever I needed help they’re always speaking, speaking life into me and just showing me the right way to do things.”

Dugger has improved in each season for the Patriots with seven picks over the last two seasons. Last season, he had two fumble recoveries, one he returned for a touchdown. With McCourty missing from the defensive backs, New England will need more of that from Dugger and company this season.