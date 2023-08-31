FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots continue to be in relatively good health with the season opener fast approaching.

But there’s one notable exception.

Receiver DeVante Parker on Thursday missed his second consecutive practice due to an undisclosed injury. The veteran wideout reportedly isn’t dealing with anything serious, but the absences are concerning.

Tackle Riley Reiff, center James Ferentz and receiver Tyquan Thornton also missed practice, which was conducted inside Gillette Stadium. Thornton reportedly will be placed on in-season injured reserve sometime this week.

Patriots D-linemen running through drills early in today's in-stadium practice pic.twitter.com/renaG3aUS0 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 31, 2023

Thursday’s session also provided reporters with their first look at rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez wearing No. 6. Gonzalez previously wore No. 19 during the preseason.

First look at Christian Gonzalez wearing No. 6 pic.twitter.com/h9Ik2SHrqx — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 31, 2023

The Patriots will take the next three days off before reconvening next Monday to prepare for the season opener.

New England will begin its season on Sept. 10 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.