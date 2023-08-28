Patriots Fix Huge Problem In ESPN’s Preseason 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The Patriots’ offensive line is a work in progress. That’s scary news for New England as it relates to the upcoming season.

The good news? The 2024 NFL Draft figures to be stacked with offensive tackles, giving New England a solid opportunity to find a long-term solution if a viable O-line formula doesn’t emerge in 2023.

ESPN’s Matt Miller last week released a 2024 NFL mock draft ahead of the 2023 campaign. Obviously, it’s difficult to project the first round so far out — we don’t know the draft order, let alone each team’s strengths and weaknesses beyond this season — but Miller predicted the Patriots will dip into what he described as “one of the deepest offensive tackle classes in quite some time.”

Miller used ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) to project the 2024 draft order, which had the Patriots selecting at No. 12 overall in Round 1.

New England’s pick, per Miller’s mock draft: Patrick Paul, an offensive tackle out of Houston.

Here’s what Miller wrote about the projection:

The Patriots have taken a Band-Aid approach at offensive tackle in recent seasons, but considering how great the 2024 class appears, that should come to an end. Paul is an easy mover at left tackle despite a 6-7, 315-pound frame. He’s able to pull and work in the screen game, and he still has the strength to absorb bull rushers at the line of scrimmage. I see ideal length, power and agility for a modern left tackle, and while Paul is still an emerging player who must work on his pad height and body lean, his potential is fantastic and could be harnessed in New England as he becomes a fixture on the blindside. Paul gave up just one sack in 2022, and that pass-protecting skill set should help quarterback Mac Jones.

Paul was the third offensive tackle selected in Miller’s mock draft, behind Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Los Angeles Rams, No. 5) and Notre Dame’s Joe Alt (Green Bay Packers, No. 7). The other offensive tackles Miller projected to go in Round 1: Alabama’s JC Latham (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 14) and Georgia’s Amarius Mims (San Francisco 49ers, No. 29).

Again, a lot depends on what happens this season. After all, oddsmakers expect the Patriots to finish in last place in the AFC East and questions remain about whether Mac Jones is New England’s answer at quarterback. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Pats bolster their offensive line in next year’s draft, as it’s one of the most glaring issues facing the current roster and could be a major problem in 2023.

For what it’s worth, Miller projected the Arizona Cardinals to land USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, a massive haul that could spark a sea change in the NFC West.