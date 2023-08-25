Mac Jones struggled in his sophomore season with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the offense, but the Patriots hope Bill O’Brien can be the one to stabilize the quarterback’s development.

Jones gave positive reviews about working with O’Brien this offseason and skill position players noticed a sharp difference this season compared to last season.

Patriots Hall of Famer Matt Light was in New England during O’Brien’s first run with the team from 2007 to 2011, and the three-time Super Bowl champion gave insight as to the kind of impact the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach has on a team.

“I think No. 1, when you’re a player in a system and you have a guy in Billy O coaching you: fiery, red-faced, into-it kind of guy,” Light said on NFL Media’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday. “He takes everything personal. He likes the chess match. I think he’s a great play-caller.

“His openers will give these guys a lot of comfort. He’s going to go to these linemen, receivers and the quarterback and try to make sure everyone feels confident when they go out there to really start the game. I don’t really think the guys felt as confident last year as they will this year. But Billy O is a fireball. That’s what I loved about him. You know he’s in it every single day.”

The Patriots play their final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday at Nissan Stadium before they prepare for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. That matchup will provide a good test as to how different New England’s offense will be and for Jones’ trajectory in his third season.