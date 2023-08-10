It’s been a rough summer for Tyquan Thornton. The second-year receiver has missed time during training camp, and when he’s been on the field, he hasn’t been all that impressive.

But Thornton made progress Tuesday with arguably his most impressive practice since the start of camp. And he carried that success over into Thursday night’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Bailey Zappe connected with Thornton on a 27-yard gain late in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. The 2022 second-round pick, primarily known for his blazing speed, elevated and made one of the best in-game catches of his young career.

Take a look:

The play drew rave reviews from a pair of Patriots legends.

“Hell of a catch Thornton!!” retired linebacker Dont’a Hightower said in a post on the X platform.

“Practice! We’re talkin’ about practice!” retired safety Devin McCourty said during a unique team broadcast, apparently referencing the criticism Thornton has received during camp.

Hell of a catch Thornton!! ✊🏾 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) August 10, 2023

On the McCourty Twin Cast, Devin McCourty went with the emphatic Allen Iverson reaction after Tyquan Thornton's terrific downfield catch.



Noting that media reports of Tyquan Thornton at camp weren't favorable, McCourty said: "Practice! We're talkin' about practice!" #fun — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 10, 2023

Obviously, it was just one catch for Thornton. And you still can make a strong case that he’s closer to the bottom of New England’s receiver depth chart than the top.

But maybe, just maybe, the young receiver can use the play as a springboard to a late-summer breakout.