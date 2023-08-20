Patriots Legends Tweet About Isaiah Bolden After Scary Scene

The Patriots didn’t complete their second preseason game of the summer Saturday, as a far more important matter warranted the utmost concern.

New England’s exhibition in Green Bay was called off after Isaiah Bolden went down in scary fashion with a little over 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The rookie cornerback sustained an apparent head injury after colliding with teammate Calvin Munson. Bolden ultimately needed to be carted off Lambeau Field and was taken to a local hospital, where he spent the night.

Not long after the frightening scene, Patriots greats Devin McCourty and James White used social media to show their support for Bolden.

Prayers up for Isaiah Bolden tonight!! — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) August 20, 2023

Praying for Isaiah Bolden!❤️ — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 20, 2023

Fortunately for Bolden, he was released from the hospital Sunday and was able to travel home with the Patriots. The 23-year-old himself even took to X (formerly known as Twitter) where he showed appreciation for the prayers he received and also expressed his excitement to be back with the team.

New England altered its schedule for this week in the wake of Bolden’s incident. The pair of joint practices against the Titans were canceled, so the Patriots will be in Foxboro, Mass., until Thursday when they travel to Tennessee for Friday’s preseason finale.