There were plenty of folks left confused when the Patriots cut all three of their backup QBs prior to Tuesday’s deadline, but things are starting to make more sense.

New England reportedly saw all of its cuts clear waivers, with notable names like Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham immediately signing onto the practice squad, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

(It’s almost as if they had a plan.)

Zappe’s return seemed imminent, with reports stating that the Patriots’ plan was to always add him back. Cunningham’s return was a tad more up in the air, however, as the rookie weapon provided a glimpse into his possible expanded role throughout the preseason.

Cunningham is likely to remain on the practice squad, while Zappe could be elevated to the active roster once the Patriots get through with their roster manipulation. There is also a chance that both stay on the p-squad, with one report suggesting New England would like to add a veteran behind starting quarterback Mac Jones.

There will be plenty of ways Cunningham can prove his worth during the week, as his scout team contributions have already been praised by veteran teammates. He can also continue to work on his craft at wide receiver, where the Patriots kept him throughout the majority of training camp.