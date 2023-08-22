FOXBORO, Mass. — Tuesday’s Patriots practice offered some encouraging news on multiple injury fronts.

Tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Pierre Strong both returned to the field while wearing red non-contact jerseys. Gesicki missed all of last week’s action with the Green Bay Packers due to a dislocated shoulder, whereas Strong had been sidelined since the Aug. 10 preseason opener due to a concussion.

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins also returned after a recent stretch of practice absences. So, too, did receiver/running back Ty Montgomery, who suffered a leg injury during the second practice of camp.

Here’s the full absence list for Tuesday’s practice in New England:

Story continues below advertisement

WR Tyquan Thornton

CB Isaiah Bolden

CB Jonathan Jones

OL Mike Onwenu

G Cole Strange

OT Calvin Anderson

ST Cody Davis

OT Conor McDermott

WR Tre Nixon

DE Trey Flowers

Mike Gesicki (88), Pierre Strong (35), Ty Montgomery (14), Ronnie Perkins (51) all returned to #Patriots practice today. Gesicki and Strong in red non-contact jerseys.



ABSENT: Thornton, Bolden, J. Jones, Onwenu, Strange, C. Anderson, C. Davis, McDermott, Nixon, Flowers, Russey pic.twitter.com/kWu4xVhxSg — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 22, 2023

Montgomery, rookie receiver Demario Douglas and rookie defensive lineman Keion White all were limited and spent time on the rehab field. Offensive lineman Kody Russey showed up in uniform but did not participate.

Prior to practice, Bill Belichick confirmed that Bolden is in concussion protocol after being stretchered off the field in Green Bay on Saturday. He added the seventh-round rookie was in “good spirits” over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while Anderson is on the non-football illness (NFI) list. All three haven’t practiced since the start of camp but can be activated at any time.

Thornton and Nixon both are dealing with shoulder/arm injuries. The former suffered his during last Thursday’s practice against the Packers, while the latter went down during the preseason game. (UPDATE: The Patriots waived/injured Nixon after practice to claim nose tackle Marquan McCall off waivers.)

Strange now has been out with a left left injury since the first week of camp. He’s appeared in uniform in multiple practices since but still hasn’t returned to even limited participation.

Flowers hasn’t practiced since signing with New England two weeks ago. He’s put in consistent work on the rehab/conditioning fields. Jones now has been out of action since the day before the Aug. 4 in-stadium practice, but the Patriots reportedly are optimistic he’ll be ready for Week 1.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will practice again Wednesday before traveling to Tennessee on Thursday. They’ll face the Titans on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.