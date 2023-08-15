The Patriots entered Tuesday needing to clear two roster spots: one for running back Ezekiel Elliott, and the other for linebacker Carson Wells.

They’ve made their decisions.

New England released defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell and long snapper Tucker Addington, per the NFL’s transaction wire. Mike Reiss of ESPN was the first to report the news.

The Patriots now can finalize the signings of Elliott and Wells, both of whom reportedly agreed to deals Monday.

The release of Mitchell is somewhat surprising. Mitchell made New England’s initial 53-man roster as a rookie last season after going undrafted. He wound up being active in 16 of 17 games, primarily as a core special teamer.

Addington was added late in the 2022 campaign and was active for three games after starting long snapper Joe Cardona suffered a season-ending injury. He previously spent time with the Dallas Cowboys.

Both players were on the roster bubble with cutdowns two weeks away.