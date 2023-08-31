The New England Patriots have, in fact, added another quarterback to their 53-man roster — but not a veteran backup like many expected.

One day after signing the recently released Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham to their practice squad, the Patriots claimed second-year QB Matt Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports Thursday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the move.

Corral was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft — one round ahead of Zappe — and missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, coincidentally suffered during a preseason game against New England at Gillette Stadium. Corral also participated in joint practices with the Patriots during the lead-up to that game.

Another Patriots connection: the Panthers traded a 2023 third-rounder to New England to move up to take Corral last year. New England eventually used that selection on linebacker/safety Marte Mapu, who quickly impressed teammates with his versatility and intelligence this spring and summer.

Corral played in all three of Carolina’s games this preseason, completing 59.6% of his passes (28 of 47) for 249 yards and no touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed four times for 47 yards.

The Panthers kept Corral on their initial 53 but waived him one day later, opting to carry just one backup (veteran Andy Dalton) behind No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

The 24-year-old Corral now joins a four-man QB room led by starter Mac Jones. It’s unclear whom New England will designate as their No. 2 behind Jones, as the team still can elevate Zappe for up to three games to serve as the primary backup if it so chooses.

Before entering the NFL, Corral was a two-year starter at Ole Miss, completing 67.9% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and five picks as a redshirt junior in 2021. He also was a rushing threat, picking up 614 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in his final collegiate campaign.

Initially viewed as a possible first-round pick, Corral suffered a leg injury during the Sugar Bowl that hurt his draft stock. Undersized at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, he drew pre-draft comparisons to Baker Mayfield. He wound up sliding to pick No. 94 overall and was the fourth QB selected behind Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis.

The addition of Corral filled the 53-man roster spot vacated by wide receiver Tyquan Thornton’s move to injured reserve. There are no NFL rules dictating how long the Patriots must keep the young signal-caller on their roster.

The Patriots are set to open the regular season next Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.