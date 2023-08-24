Patriots Reportedly Host Veteran Defensive Lineman For Workout

The New England Patriots might be looking to add to their defense before the start of the regular season.

The Patriots hosted free agent defensive lineman Chris Wormley for a workout Thursday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. New England currently has a spot open on its 90-man roster.

Wormley, 29, is a veteran of six NFL seasons, having played the entirety of his career in the AFC North. The Ravens selected Wormley in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan and he went on to play three seasons with Baltimore, including suiting up for a full 16 games in both 2018 and 2019.

Wormley spent the last three seasons playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and put together the best campaign of his career in 2021. He started 14 games that year for the Steelers and tallied a career-high seven sacks and 51 tackles.

Wormley was having another strong season in Pittsburgh’s stout defense in 2022, but his year ended prematurely after suffering a torn ACL in December. It’s unclear if Wormley, who visited the New York Giants earlier this month, is fully healthy at the moment.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has shown versatility along the defensive line, having played both end spots and at defensive tackle in his career. The Patriots seem set at those spots, especially with the emergence of rookie Keion White and having already signed Trey Flowers, who currently is on the physically unable to perform list. But Wormley could serve as a depth piece on the defensive line for New England.

The Patriots play their final game of the preseason Friday night against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.