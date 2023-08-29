Reinforcements are on the way for the Patriots’ injury-depleted tackle group.

New England is activating offensive tackle Calvin Anderson from the non-football illness list ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown deadline, ESPN’s Field Yates reported, clearing him to potentially return for the Patriots’ season opener. Anderson returned to practice Tuesday.

Had Anderson not been removed from the NFI list by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, he would have been ineligible to return until Week 5 at the earliest.

“Anderson can begin practicing immediately,” Yates tweeted, “and it opens the door to him being available for game action as soon as Week 1.”

Anderson was the first external free agent to sign with the Patriots this offseason. He participated in spring practice but missed all of training camp and did not play in the preseason. It’s unclear whether he’ll be able to immediately contribute after such a long layoff, but getting him back would be a big boost for New England’s most precarious position group.

Tackles Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott both suffered injuries during the preseason, and neither practiced Tuesday, putting their statuses for Week 1 in doubt. New England’s top option on the right side during the tail end of the preseason was fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow, who played guard in college.

The 27-year-old Anderson started seven games for the Denver Broncos last season.