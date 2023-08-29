Other teams were interested in Kendrick Bourne during the lead-up to NFL cutdown day, but the Patriots weren’t interested in giving him up.

New England received trade calls on Bourne but told those suitors the veteran wide receiver was “not available,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Tuesday.

That’s no surprise. Bourne is coming off a discouraging 2022 campaign and is entering the final year of a tradeable contract, but he impressed in training camp and the preseason this summer after putting in what head coach Bill Belichick called “one of (the) best” offseasons of any Patriots player.

The 28-year-old was one of Mac Jones’ top targets over the final few weeks of camp, and he excelled in his lone preseason appearance, catching three passes for 34 yards and two first downs in just over a quarter of work against Green Bay. Bourne also added a couple of nice run blocks in that game.

“I feel good, man,” Bourne said in mid-August. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt. Best shape of my life, I feel like, so I’m just able to do more and feel better. That’s the key.”

Bourne, who posted career-best numbers in his first Patriots season in 2021, also has largely remained healthy throughout his career, unlike New England’s other receiver options. Fellow veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker both have lengthy injury histories, and second-year pro Tyquan Thornton could open the season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder in joint practices.

Sixth-round rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte both have potential but are unproven, and Douglas is dealing with his own shoulder issue.

The Patriots must have their initial 53-man roster set by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.