It’s no secret that the New England Patriots’ offensive line struggled mightily in the preseason.

But were the Patriots able to keep under wraps that a poor performance from that unit led to an injury to starting quarterback Mac Jones?

ESPN’s Mike Reiss said Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show that Jones got banged up in New England’s second preseason game after facing a great deal of pressure in the pocket from the Green Bay Packers.

Reiss added that Jones’ ailments were serious enough for the Patriots to take action.

“(Bertrand), I think you’re on to something because his health wasn’t good after that preseason game in Green Bay,” Reiss said. “That was alarming, the hits he took. That probably went under-reported and under-told, like his toughness to even come back the next week in practice.

“I think that’s part of the reason they didn’t go down to Tennessee (for joint practices) and they didn’t play him in the final (preseason) game.”

The Packers sacked Jones twice as the signal-caller played just over a quarter into the game before Bailey Zappe took over.

If Jones did suffer any sort of injury in the contest, he pushed through it as he didn’t miss any training camp practices following the 21-17 road win over Green Bay.

It’s certainly not ideal for Jones to be at less than 100% with the season having not even started yet. The Alabama product is entering a pivotal campaign after regressing in his second year with the Patriots in 2022, in which he threw 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Perhaps the roster moves the Patriots made at the quarterback position reflect that Jones is on the mend and his health isn’t of concern. After already moving on from backup Trace McSorley, the Patriots surprisingly cut Zappe on Tuesday along with Malik Cunningham, leaving Jones as the only quarterback on the 53-man roster.