The New England Patriots reportedly plan to add a little-known linebacker to its depth chart.

The Patriots plan to sign Carson Wells, as first reported by the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Monday. The Patriots hosted Wells for a tryout in June. New England will have to make a corresponding roster move in order to officially add Wells.

Wells has not yet played in the NFL. He joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was released last August. He played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2022, starting eight of the 10 games he played with 3 1/2 sacks.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Wells played 38 collegiate games for Colorado and recorded 103 tackles with 17 1/2 sacks in four campaigns.

Story continues below advertisement

Wells joins a linebacker depth chart headlined by Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche.

More NFL:

Patriots Rumors: New England To Sign Little-Known Linebacker

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK Images