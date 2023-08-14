Patriots Rumors: New England To Sign Little-Known Linebacker

The New England Patriots reportedly plan to add a little-known linebacker to its depth chart.

The Patriots plan to sign Carson Wells, as first reported by the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Monday. The Patriots hosted Wells for a tryout in June. New England will have to make a corresponding roster move in order to officially add Wells.

Wells has not yet played in the NFL. He joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was released last August. He played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2022, starting eight of the 10 games he played with 3 1/2 sacks.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Wells played 38 collegiate games for Colorado and recorded 103 tackles with 17 1/2 sacks in four campaigns.

Wells joins a linebacker depth chart headlined by Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche.