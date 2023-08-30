Patriots Staffer ‘Shocked’ By Bailey Zappe’s Cutdown-Day Release

Patriots fans were stunned Tuesday afternoon when New England released second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Folks who work inside Gillette Stadium apparently were surprised by the roster move as well.

Even though he’s “learned to expect the unexpected,” longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater wasn’t banking on the organization cutting ties with Zappe, who showed some promise as a rookie last season. Similarly, an anonymous New England staffer told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry the release of the 2022 fourth-rounder was a “shocker.”

The transaction, coupled with Malik Cunningham’s release, left the Patriots with only one quarterback on their 53-man roster: third-year starter Mac Jones. Bill Belichick and company reportedly hope to put Zappe and Cunningham on New England’s practice squad, but that only will be possible if both signal-callers clear waivers Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

If Zappe does, indeed, clear waivers, the Patriots reportedly plan to have the 24-year-old back up Jones to start the 2023 regular season. But if Zappe is picked up by another team, New England will have to look externally in order to add to its quarterback room. And if such a scenario comes to pass, a few veteran options reportedly can already be ruled out as potential Patriots newcomers.