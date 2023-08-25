Patriots-Titans Live Stream: Watch Preseason Finale Online, On TV

Well, that went by quickly.

The Patriots will end their preseason Friday night when they visit the Tennessee Titans. New England reportedly is leaning toward resting Mac Jones and most of its starters, so backup quarterback Bailey Zappe could start and see significant playing time.

On the other side, Malik Willis reportedly will get the start for Tennessee with rookie Will Levis still nursing an injury. The two have engaged in a training camp competition for the backup quarterback spot behind starter Ryan Tannehill.

The game will air in New England on local CBS affiliates and live stream on the Patriots’ official website.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When: Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: WBZ-TV (CBS)

Live stream: FuboTV | Patriots.com