Nick Folk’s career-resurrecting run with the Patriots reportedly is over.

New England on Tuesday traded the 38-year-old kicker to the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports. It’s the same compensation the Los Angeles Chargers received from the Cleveland Browns in Monday’s trade involving kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The trading of Folk means Chad Ryland, a rookie fourth-round pick, won the Patriots’ top kicker job. New England still could add an insurance option to the practice squad, but the job is Ryland’s — for now.

Folk joined the Patriots in 2019 and since has established himself as one of the NFL’s more consistent kickers. In the last four seasons, Folk converted on 108 of 121 field goal attempts, including a perfect 29-for-29 from inside 40 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

You can click here to track Patriots roster cuts and trades as we become aware of them.